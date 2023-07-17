LANCASTER — Tammy Donahue Moses, 45, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel.
Tammy was born in Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Mitchell “Peanut” Donahue and Brenda Morgan Donahue. She was married to Otis Moses and worked in the food industry.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Otis Moses; son, Jacob Michael Donahue; daughter, Morgan Donahue; and sister, Crystal Dawn Donahue. Tammy had many aunts and uncles who she loved dearly.
Funeral services for Tammy were directed by Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.