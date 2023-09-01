LANNWS-09-02-23 TEACHER SUMMER ED

Indian Land High School teacher Dana Shull, left, and Brandy Incorvia with Santee Cooper during the Energy Educators Institute on July 21 at Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis.

 Santee Cooper

MONCKS CORNER — Indian Land High School teacher Dana Shull recently completed Santee Cooper’s Energy Educators Institute program, a graduate-level course that includes hands-on experiences in critical energy industry fields.

Overall, 34 South Carolina educators completed this year’s program, which attracts educators from across the state.