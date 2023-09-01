MONCKS CORNER — Indian Land High School teacher Dana Shull recently completed Santee Cooper’s Energy Educators Institute program, a graduate-level course that includes hands-on experiences in critical energy industry fields.
Overall, 34 South Carolina educators completed this year’s program, which attracts educators from across the state.
The institute consists of two, three-week sessions during the month of July. Participants engage in online interactions and assignments during the first and third weeks.
The second week is spent onsite at Santee Cooper’s Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis, where educators participate in experiments, electric and water facility tours, and lessons in lesson planning to help them inspire their students’ interest in STEM subjects.
“The Energy Educators Institute provides educators from across the state the chance to learn about electricity and water purification,” said Brandy Incorvia, Santee Cooper’s educational programs administrator. “The educators spend the week onsite expanding their knowledge so they can bring this educational information back to their schools and students.”
Several Sante Cooper experts also led conversations about topics including electricity production and renewable energy.
“I learned so much about the operation of both hydroelectric and coal burning power plants,” Shull said. “I had never seen this firsthand and now I feel confident sharing this information with my students. I had no idea that Santee Cooper did so much to generate power and take care of the people and environment of South Carolina.”
Applications for the 2024 Energy Educators Institute will be open early next year, but interested educators can join the direct mail list now. For more information, visit www.santeecooper.com.
