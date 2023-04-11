Eleanor Frazier Scott, 75, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
A daughter of the late the late Robert Thomas and late Mary Alice Frazier Thomas, she was born April 8, 1947, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Eleanor Frazier Scott, 75, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
A daughter of the late the late Robert Thomas and late Mary Alice Frazier Thomas, she was born April 8, 1947, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Paul AME Church, with the Rev. Darryl Lee officiating. Burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include two sisters, Sarah Frazier Adams of Lancaster and Norma Frazier Thompson of Indian Trail, N.C.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.