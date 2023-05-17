The city of Lancaster is thrilled to announce the upcoming event, the Red Rose Festival, which is set to take place on May 18-21 in downtown Lancaster.
This year’s Red Rose Festival continues its growth in its 16th year, expecting to bring more than 20,000 people to downtown Lancaster. For the 16th annual Red Rose Festival, the See Lancaster team has expanded the event from two days to four.
As we emerge from the challenges of the past several years of COVID, Lisa Roddey, city events and promotions manager, and Alize Thomas, city marketing and development manager, along with city officials, recognize the importance of promoting the city of Lancaster as a safe and exciting travel destination for tourists from around the state.
The event will feature various activities and experiences, from the Lancaster’s Got Talent show at USCL on Thursday to a jam-packed festival Friday and Saturday in downtown Lancaster to a Charleston Symphony String Quartet concert Sunday at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in our local culture, indulge in our cuisine, and explore our unique landmarks and attractions.
“We are excited to announce the expansion of this event and to welcome visitors to Lancaster once again,” Roddey said. “We know that many people are eager to travel and explore new places, and we are confident that this event will showcase the best of what our city has to offer.”
Like many of those towns across the country, Lancaster is known for a festival, a big one, too. It’s the Red Rose Festival. The festival is expected to draw many visitors to our city of a little over 9,000 people, providing a boost to our local economy and supporting our tourism industry.
“We encourage visitors to take advantage of the many attractions and experiences that the city of Lancaster offers and to stay and explore for an extended period,” Roddey said.
“The Red Rose Festival brings together the community and attracts visitors from outside the area to enjoy live music, food and unique crafts and businesses. Festivals like this provide a platform for businesses and vendors to showcase their products and services, generating economic growth and supporting the local economy,” Thomas said.
“Moreover, it provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to engage with the town’s rich history and culture, strengthening the community and promoting Lancaster as a vibrant and attractive destination.”
The festival will end with a bang as fireworks light up the night sky at 10 p.m. Saturday. Grab your family and friends and enjoy the more than 10-minute fireworks show over downtown Lancaster.
We invite all travelers to join us for this exciting event and experience the best of Lancaster!
The Red Rose Festival sponsors are Schiller & Hamilton Law Firm for the main stage, Duke Energy for the Kids Zone and Nutramax Laboratories for the dog show. The car show is sponsored by Punky’s On Main.