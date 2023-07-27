Back-to-school sales and tax-free days are just around the corner and so is the first day of class. This school year, fifth- and sixth-graders in the Lancaster area will have a new educational option.
Lancaster Christian Academy (LCA), a ministry of Lancaster Second Baptist Church, is expanding its class offerings and welcoming a new director.
Recently returned from Africa, former missionary, administrator and teacher Kristie Taylor has joined the staff at LCA.
With a strong resume including 25 years in childhood education, Taylor has experience in the private, public and Christian school sectors. Many local former students might recognize Taylor as their LHS English teacher.
“We are extremely fortunate to be able to hire Miss Taylor as our director. She comes to us with invaluable experience as an administrator and a teacher from her work at Dakar Academy in Senegal, West Africa,” said Liz James, Lancaster Second Baptist Church administrator. “Our students and families are excited to have a real-life missionary lead our school.”
Taylor says her desire “is that LCA will provide a caring community where children are known, and teachers are investing in developing their students’ God-given gifts.”
The school started in 2021 with just five kindergartners and expanded last year to 40 students in kindergarten through fourth grades. This year, the capacity will be 90 students and kindergarten through sixth-grade classes will be offered. The classroom ratio will be 15:1.
“Enrolling our girls at LCA was the best decision for our children,” said LCA parent Crystal Campbell. “We never thought we would have to pay for our children’s primary education, so we were not prepared for the tuition. But we put it in God’s hands and we discovered that our math is not God’s math. My husband Jeremy and I both make sacrifices, but it is well worth it.
“The 2022/2023 school year did not feel like a typical school year – there was no early morning lollygagging and no homework dread in the afternoon,” she said. “We are so excited to begin a new school year and we are looking forward to seeing Miss Kristie every day!”
LCA uses curricula produced by Bob Jones University Press and students’ schedules include classes in language arts, social studies, science and math. P.E., art, music and a daily Bible class round out the school’s offerings.
“Christian education is no longer a luxury, but a necessity to help children develop a biblical worldview that will equip them to face the challenges of today’s culture,” Taylor said.
“Our classroom environment is centered around hands-on, creative, experiential learning. Here at LCA, we go back to the basics of education. We want to help children be less technologically dependent and to learn to think for themselves,” she said.
“For parents of rising middle school students, this is a good time to consider Christian education because these can be some of the most foundational years for identity formation, the development of vocational interests, and taking on personal ownership of values and beliefs,” Taylor said.
LCA’s teaching staff includes seven highly experienced full-time teachers. LCA is now a member of the Association of Christian Schools International and will be working on accreditation through this organization.
Taylor explains that LCA “has competitive tuition rates, but does depend on fundraising to supplement the budget. Our first fundraiser of the year will be a golf tournament at Edgewater on Aug. 4. We are looking for business or individual sponsors, as well as four-member teams to participate.” For more information about the golf tournament, call 803-283-2015.
School enrollment information can be found at lancasterchristianacademy.net. Applications are also available in the church office at 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster.