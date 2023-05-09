Are you ready to plan and amazing vacation, but don't know where to start? Looking for someone who can assist you to make it as stress-free as possible?
MaryBeth Rowell of Lancaster is a travel agent who is ready and willing to help you.
"I love helping people make their dream vacations come true," she said.
Rowell, an affiliate of Academy Travel, specializes in destinations, including all Disney parks and resorts and Universal Studios, and can also assist with any cruise line.
She decided to start being a travel agent due to her own love of vacationing, and she wants to help people to make their vacations be the best they can be.
Disney World has become a favorite vacationing spot for Rowell and her family. She feels that through her personal vacations, she has learned a lot of tips and tricks that enable her to assist others who want to go to these destinations, but might be overwhelmed at the thought of planning them.
"Disney can be overwhelming if you have never been. It’s great to have a game plan and seek advice to make your trip smoother," Rowell said.
The best part is that all of the vacation planning services Rowell offers are free to her clients, as she is paid by the companies she works with directly, not by her clients. These companies add the charge in the price of admission anyway, so why not use an agent, she said, with a smile.
Rowell holds certifications from the College of Disney Knowledge, as well as Universal Studios. She was recently certified to sell any type of cruise available, too.
She has an entrepreneurial background. Rowell started her own business making shirts and accessories for customers 16 ago, MB’s Custom Creations, which is still going strong.
She emphasized how being successful in business is about treating people right and being willing to help them in any way possible.
"I believe building relationships with people and sticking to your word goes a long way in business," Rowell said. "I'm thankful for my shirt business and the friends I have made through it, and I'm excited for the new friends I will make in my vacation-planning business."
To reach Rowell, call 803-320-2836 or email MaryBeth.Rowell@academytravel.com. For the latest travel news and deals, follow her Facebook page at MaryBeth Rowell an Affiliate of Academy Travel.