LANSPTS-05-06-23 BUFORD FOOTBALL

Buford High School veteran assistant coach Joe Watson, left, confers with Jareth Bailey as Zach Newton listens during a game last season. Watson has been named new head coach for Buford.

 Robert Howey

After nearly two decades as an assistant, Joe Watson is getting his shot.

Watson was named the new head football coach at Buford High School on Tuesday, May 2. Watson has been an assistant for the past four seasons at Buford and was at Lancaster High School for 14 seasons before that.

Trending Videos