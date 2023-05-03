After nearly two decades as an assistant, Joe Watson is getting his shot.
Watson was named the new head football coach at Buford High School on Tuesday, May 2. Watson has been an assistant for the past four seasons at Buford and was at Lancaster High School for 14 seasons before that.
Watson coached both sides of the football at Lancaster, including serving as offensive coordinator at one point, and has been defensive coordinator at Buford the past two seasons.
“I have been a coordinator on both sides of the football at several stops,” he said.
Watson said he won’t be calling plays as head coach and has promoted from within for both coordinator roles, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have input regarding the systems.
“I want to have my hand in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams,” he said. “I also want to be able to game manage. I will be making suggestions to both sides. That is my thought process behind it on what I want to do.”
Watson is the MTSS coordinator for Buford High, which gives academic support to students.
Eric Funderburk, Buford athletic director, said 24 people applied for the job vacated about two weeks ago by Ed Susi, who took a head coaching job at Battery Creek High School. Funderburk said they interviewed five people, but Watson’s familiarity with the program and the players helped him land the job.
“He is entrenched in our community,” Funderburk said. “He has a wealth of experience and has paid his dues.”
Watson said there aren’t going to be a lot of changes, but he will make tweaks, like any new head coach.
“I told the kids it isn’t my team, it’s theirs and we will go as far as they lead us,” he said. “I think we have a good nucleus coming back. Less change is better for kids. I just happen to be in the right spot this time.”
Watson said the team will obviously need to find a new quarterback with the graduation of Brody Sanders later this month, but defensively there won’t be a change.
“We have been very similar all four years,” he said. “This year, we will be similar to what we have looked like. Offensively, there are going to be some changes to what we do. The spring will be important for us.”