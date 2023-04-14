Your help is needed to shape the future of Lancaster County.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nutramax Laboratories will host a Cultivating CommUnity event from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the 15th Street Training Center, 916 15th St., Lancaster.
This free event is open to the public. It is meant to give citizens an opportunity to speak with local and state law enforcement in an open setting about their vision and needs in the community.
During the most recent event, held last month at the Kershaw branch of the Lancaster County Library, citizens were separated into four groups that included local leaders and law enforcement officers. In doing this, those who came to ask questions and talk about solutions to problems were given a platform.
Some of the questions asked during the forum were about the kind of community we have now and what kind of community we hope to build. Other items discussed were recreational activities, community events, public safety and the roles various agencies play in the community.
Sheriff Barry Faile says he and his staff have taken notes on each of the items already discussed.
“We hope to build a stronger partnership with the community and discuss how we can better serve and protect those within them,” Faile said. “We should always hear the concerns of our citizens and be willing to adjust our services according to the needs of the community.”
A meal will be provided during the event, while attendees meet and speak with members of various agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster Police Department. After the forum, everyone will be invited to take a tour of the training facility at 15th Street. The facility, shared by the city of Lancaster and Lancaster County, allows law enforcement and other first responders to get in-depth, hands-on training without having to leave the county or state.
An online survey, powered by the Weathers Group, is also available to the public. To take the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3zSeiKn. All information compiled during in-person events and through the online survey will be used to create a plan for Lancaster County.
The fourth Cultivating CommUnity event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Lancaster County Library