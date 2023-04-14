LANNWS-04-15-23 SHERIFFS EVENT 1

Capt. Jeff Hilton with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office discusses with his group at the Kershaw Branch Library last month the many ways law enforcement can keep in touch with members of the community.

 Kayla Vaughn

Your help is needed to shape the future of Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nutramax Laboratories will host a Cultivating CommUnity event from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the 15th Street Training Center, 916 15th St., Lancaster.

