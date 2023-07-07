Saturday night will be loud and dirty again after racing returns to Lancaster Motor Speedway this weekend.
The cars will hit the half-mile track Saturday, July 8, as the Ultimate Super Late Model Series returns, paying $5,000 to the winner.
The other races include the Crate Sportsman, Renegades, SEHA Hornets, Pure Stock, Thunder Bombers and Vintage divisions.
Gates to the pits open at 4:30 p.m., with the grandstand opening at 5 p.m. A driver’s meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. with races following.
Admission to the grandstands is $20, and pits admission is $35. Kids 12 and younger get in free.
