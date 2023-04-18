LANNWS-04-19-23 LCCA EXHIBIT

“Crazy Birds,” by Jim Clark and Kimberly Lucia, is featured in the “Vistas: Vision and Verse III” exhibition.

 Lancaster County Council of the Arts

The Lancaster County Council of the Arts invites the public to the opening reception of its new exhibition, “Vistas: Vision and Verse III,” on Sunday, April 23, at the Historic Springs House.

The exhibit features original poems written by local literary artists, exhibited alongside the visual art that inspired them. The poem is a response to the original piece, which serves as a “trigger” through which a poet can explore and express emotions, memories – whatever a painting or sculpture might stir in the writer. This fusion of art and poetry is referred to as ekphrasis.

Trending Videos