The Lancaster County Council of the Arts invites the public to the opening reception of its new exhibition, “Vistas: Vision and Verse III,” on Sunday, April 23, at the Historic Springs House.
The exhibit features original poems written by local literary artists, exhibited alongside the visual art that inspired them. The poem is a response to the original piece, which serves as a “trigger” through which a poet can explore and express emotions, memories – whatever a painting or sculpture might stir in the writer. This fusion of art and poetry is referred to as ekphrasis.
“In general, what I love about the ekphrastic poetry is the juxtaposition of two art forms – visual art and poetry – that draws out more layers or deepens what the viewer or reader sees at first glance,” said Kimberlyn Blum-Hyclak, one of the literary artists featured in the exhibition. “There’s an ‘aha!’ moment when you settle into a poem after seeing the art that inspired it. That unveiling of something new is in both the poem and the work of art.”
Generally, ekphrasis refers to any written response to art, regardless of the form of the art or writing. It’s an ancient tradition, dating back to Homer as he described Achilles’ shield. Perhaps the most well-known example of ekphrasis is John Keats’ “Ode on a Grecian Urn.”
Poetry written about art is often more than mere description, however, it is a new art form inspired by the original.According to Kristen S. Kurzawski, ekphrasis “allows for a new way of seeing, a thoughtful response to a visual work of art, whether it be a photograph, painting, sketch, sculpture or architecture – and through the experience of writing, a poet may experience discovery about the art, the artist and the self.”
Blum-Hyclak is thrilled the LCCA is bringing back this exhibition.
“Specifically with ‘Vistas: Vision and Verse III,’ there’s so much to be excited about! For one, the poems are displayed next to the art, so the audience can see both and get insight on how the poem came about,” she said. “I’m also excited several of the poets chose original artwork by local artists, local being Lancaster, Rock Hill, and Waxhaw. That provides for a variety of styles, and again, that connection between two local art communities – the visual and the literary.”
The opening reception for “Vistas: Vision and Verse III” will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Historic Springs House, 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Admission and parking is free; donations to the Lancaster County Council of the Arts are always accepted.
The exhibition will be on display through the end of May. The LCCA galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The mission of Lancaster County Council of the Art is to enrich the quality of life in Lancaster County by building a vibrant community connecting arts, culture and economic vitality through education, advocacy and collaboration. For more information about the LCCA, visit www.artslancaster.com.