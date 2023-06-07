After helping the Andrew Jackson Volunteers win the Class 2A state baseball crown last spring, Brady Jackson knows the stellar feel of being the state’s best.
The Vols fell short of a diamond repeat this season, finishing as the Class 2A Lower State runner-up, but a recent individual honor has him as tops in the state again.
Jackson has been honored with the annual Bernie Varnadore Scholarship, the 2023 recipient of the annual Dixie Boys Baseball Scholarship.
The scholarship goes to one winner in each of the states in Dixie Boys Baseball, part of the Dixie Youth Baseball program.
The scholarship is based on letters of recommendation, test scores and grades.
Jackson, a two-year starter at second base at Andrew Jackson and an All-Region pick this season, graduated with honors at the school with a 4.2 GPA. Jackson, 18, played nine years in the Lancaster Dixie Youth Baseball program.
“This is a great honor to receive and I was really excited when I found out I had received it,” Jackson said, of the $1,250 scholarship. “It’s a real thrill to get the scholarship.”
Dale Laney, the former Lancaster Dixie Baseball chairman who coached Jackson during his youth baseball career at Wylie Park, said he was elated for Jackson.
“Brady is an outstanding young man who is an excellent student and fine baseball player,” Laney said. “I’m happy for Brady and he’s deserving of this honor. He has put in the work in class and on the field to earn this honor. He’s an outstanding representative for his state, county, school, family and Dixie Baseball.”
Jackson, in addition to playing baseball at Andrew Jackson, has played in the Lancaster American Legion Post 31 baseball program four years, three years with the senior team and a season with the P-31 junior team.
He plans to attend Coastal Carolina where he will major in physical education.
Jackson is the son of Jimmy and Kristen Jackson of Lancaster. His father is the head baseball coach at Great Falls High School after moving to lead the Red Devils program as a veteran Vols assistant.
Jimmy Jackson also serves as the Lancaster Post 31 Legion senior team baseball coach.