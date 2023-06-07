LANSPTS-06-10-23 JACKSON Brady Jackson

Brady Jackson throws a pitch during Andrew Jackson High School's recent baseball season. Jackson was awarded the Dixie Boys Scholarship.

 Gwynn Leaird

After helping the Andrew Jackson Volunteers win the Class 2A state baseball crown last spring, Brady Jackson knows the stellar feel of being the state’s best.

The Vols fell short of a diamond repeat this season, finishing as the Class 2A Lower State runner-up, but a recent individual honor has him as tops in the state again.