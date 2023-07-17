LANNWS-07-19-23 ALEXANDER HONOR

Terrell Mingo, left, 6th Masonic District deputy, and Sidney Ray Alexander pose with a resolution from Lancaster County Council honoring Alexander for his service and dedication to the community.

 supplied

Sidney Ray Alexander isn’t one who desires the spotlight, although he is widely known for his work as a radio personality for SkyGRadio, where he blends his exciting personality with his skills and experience as a musician.

So Alexander was stunned when he learned he’d be honored for his work in leading the 6th Masonic District of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of South Carolina.