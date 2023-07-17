Sidney Ray Alexander isn’t one who desires the spotlight, although he is widely known for his work as a radio personality for SkyGRadio, where he blends his exciting personality with his skills and experience as a musician.
So Alexander was stunned when he learned he’d be honored for his work in leading the 6th Masonic District of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of South Carolina.
“It caught me off guard,” he said. “When I think I can help people, I just do it. I don’t look for recognition. The Bible says the harvest is plentiful and the laborers are few.”
Alexander was honored April 29 during a community workday hosted by nonprofit Lancaster Promise Neighborhood for his service as the district deputy of the 6th Masonic District of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of South Carolina.
Alexander, a native of Heath Springs, led the district of African-American Masons for six years. The district covers Lancaster, Kershaw, Marlboro, Chesterfield and Fairfield counties. With a membership of 800 active members, this organization of primarily African-American men has been the backbone of our local communities.
Lancaster County Councilwoman Charlene McGriff, a member of Promise Neighborhood’s Advisory Board, presented a resolution from County Council honoring his service and dedication to the community.
“Mr. Alexander continues to serve his community by giving his tireless service to improve the lives of the residents of the city and county of Lancaster,” said Lancaster City Councilwoman Jackie Harris, also a Lancaster Promise Neighborhood board member. “Congratulations on your recognition and service above self.”
In the midst of his busy schedule, Alexander puts first things first. The husband, father of four and grandfather of 12 places his family above all of his work-related responsibilities. In his free time, Alexander enjoys hunting, bowling and singing with his musical group, The Faithful Sons.
Alexander is also a man of faith. His radio show, entitled “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” which airs at 8 a.m. Sunday, is a platform that provides hope to listeners, he said.
He interviews community leaders, such as Lancaster Promise Neighborhood Project Manager Sh’Kur Francis, who can provide insight into issues impacting the Lancaster area, Alexander said.
The Rev. Charles Crockett, pastor of Camp Creek AME Zion Church, lauded Alexander for how he juggles multiple roles in the church and community. Alexander, a lifelong member of Camp Creek, carries a large responsibility as the pastor’s steward and gifted musician.
“He’s just a go-to person,” Crockett said. “He gets things done.”
Crockett, who attended the award ceremony, said Alexander is most deserving of the recognition. The pastor said it’s critical for church members such as Alexander to be engaged in the activities of local neighborhoods.
“We are called as Christians to be a light in the community,” Crockett said. “We don’t want to stay inside the four walls.”