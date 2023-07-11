Janie Lee Mobley, 84, of Chicago, Ill., died July 7, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late O.W. Wade and Hester Young Wade, and widow of the late Mr. Willie “Stick” Mobley. To this union, two sons were born, Keith and Kelvin Mobley (Kelvin preceded her in death).
She is survived by brothers, William “Dimples” Wade, Terry Wade; sisters, Betty McGriff and Linda McCray Walker.
Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in the Rose Memorial Chapel. Apostle Mamie Wilson officiating.
Receiving will follow the service at the home of Linda McCray Walker.
McCray Funeral Home is serving the family.