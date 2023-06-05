The eyes have it.
Local photographers with an eye for architecture submitted the winning entries in the 2023 Red Rose Photography Contest, sponsored by the Lancaster County Council of the Arts.
Local photographers with an eye for architecture submitted the winning entries in the 2023 Red Rose Photography Contest, sponsored by the Lancaster County Council of the Arts.
The theme of this year’s contest was “Lancaster County’s Past, Present and Future Through Architecture.” The theme sought to encourage photographers to showcase how far Lancaster has come, whether it be historic buildings that have taken on a new life, or new construction to signify its growth.
“Aspiring to be Something” by Brennan VanLaanen won first place and a prize of $150.
“The Window Seat” by Jennifer Blackmon placed second, with a $100 prize.
“Blooming Lancaster” by Abigail Horton placed third, with a $50 prize.
“Historic Stoneboro House” by Matthew Prete won the People’s Choice award, with a $50 prize.
“It’s always exciting to see how our residents interpret the contest theme, and this year was no different, said LCCA Executive Director Debbie Jaillette. “The submissions showcase different aspects of our built environment in ways we haven’t seen or noticed before. The LCCA and the city are grateful to this year’s participants for celebrating the specialness of Lancaster through architecture.”
The exhibit, which drew 25 entries, was on display during the annual Red Rose Festival at the Native American Studies Center on May 20, where visitors could vote for the People’s Choice winner. The other winners were determined by an unbiased judge.
All of the contest entries will also be on exhibit soon at www.artslancaster.com.
The annual contest is a collaborative partnership between the LCCA and the city of Lancaster.