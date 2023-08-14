BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Wellness Day at Walmart offers opportunities for families to prioritize their health ahead of a new school year with free screenings and affordable immunizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis and more, at Walmart pharmacies nationwide.