FORT MILL — Mr. Adolph Galindo, 82, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Wayne T. Harris and Community Care Hospice of Rock Hill.
He was born Dec. 30, 1940, a son of the late Adolph Raymon Galindo and Esther Hernandez Galindo.
Adolph is survived by his wife, Judith Galindo; sons, Donnie Armstrong (Lisa), Jeff Galindo (Kimberly) and Clayton Gallndo (Leslie); and six grandchildren.
Adolph was preceded in death by his stepfather, Tom P. Garza, who raised him; and brothers, Felipe Galindo and Leonard Garza.
Burial to be in the Veterans National Cemetery in Salisbury, N.C., at a later date.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home in charge.