HEATH SPRINGS — Walter Keith “Walt” Johnson, 39, of Heath Springs, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Ronnie Keith Johnson and Kimary Swilling Cairnes. Walt had worked for a sign manufacturing company. He loved to draw sneakers. He enjoyed animals and training pit bulls.
He is survived by his mother, Kimary S. Cairnes; his father, Ronnie Keith Johnson and his wife, Linda; his daughter, Jasmin Johnson; and his sister, Norma Banks.
He was preceded in death by the mother of his daughter and long-time companion, Stephanie; his maternal grandparents, John and Doris C. Swilling; and his paternal grandparents, Walter Hazel Jr. and Linda Lee Johnson.
Memorials may be given to the charity of one choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral home, Kershaw.