Walk in Our Shoes’ seeks to reduce substance misuse stigma
Shoes are popping up all over town in hopes of taking a step in the right direction. For the next two weeks, the Coalition for Healthy Youth will implement the “Walk in Our Shoes” campaign. It asks people to imagine being one step closer to eradicating stigma associated with substance misuse.
This campaign will be aimed at raising awareness of stigma as it relates to substance use disorder.
Stigma is a set of negative and unfair beliefs held by a group of people. It creates barriers to seeking treatment and a lack of awareness of services and resources. In 2022, Lancaster County had 55 fatal overdoses.
The Coalition for Healthy Youth is partnering with local organizations to place 55 encased pairs of shoes around Lancaster County to provide education and remember those who suffered from a fatal overdose.
On Aug. 31, Overdose Awareness Day, Counseling Services of Lancaster will host an event from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. at the Lancaster County Historical Courthouse, 100 N. Main St., Lancaster.
During this event, we will gather and display all 55 cases of shoes on the front lawn in remembrance of the 55 overdose fatalities in Lancaster County, acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind and work to reduce the stigma associated with substance misuse.
In the weeks ahead, we look forward to expanding our reach in the community. Stigma is not limited to one sector of the community; it cuts across all sectors and settings.
Utilizing high-traffic organizations in Lancaster County is a way of breaking barriers and providing information in areas that are not typically associated with substance misuse. It shows unification and reinforces the notion that reducing stigma should be a shared mission for us all.