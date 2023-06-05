LANNWS-06-07-23 SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Maj. Matt Shaw with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will run in the final leg of the torch run in the Special Olympics World Games in Germany later this month. Here he carries the torch May 12 at the S.C. Special Olympics Summer Games in Columbia.

 supplied

A local sheriff’s officer will help carry the torch for Special Olympics onto the world stage in Germany later this month.

Maj. Matt Shaw with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will carry the torch on the final leg of the torch run to the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, from June 17-25.