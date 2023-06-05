A local sheriff’s officer will help carry the torch for Special Olympics onto the world stage in Germany later this month.
Maj. Matt Shaw with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will carry the torch on the final leg of the torch run to the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, from June 17-25.
At the World Games, 7,000 athletes and unified partners from 170 countries will compete in 24 sports. The games will include 3,000 coaches, 20,000 volunteers, 6,000 family members and 300,000 spectators.
Two athletes, one unified partner and one coach from Special Olympics South Carolina will travel to Berlin to compete, along with about 130 other athletes and unified partners from across the United States.
From June 14-17, more than 100 law enforcement officers and 40 Special Olympics athletes from across the globe will carry the Flame of Hope 10-12 miles per day through Brandenburg and Berlin, culminating at the opening ceremonies of the World Games. During the run, these ambassadors will spread the message of acceptance and inclusion of Special Olympics athletes at communities along the way.
Among the runners will be Shaw, who leads the Sheriff’s Office’s efforts to support Special Olympics and is a member of the governing board of the S.C. Law Enforcement Torch Run. He is the only South Carolina law enforcement officer selected to participate in the final leg of the Torch Run.
“I became involved with the Special Olympics about seven years ago when we hosted a Law Enforcement Torch Run here in Lancaster. I really didn’t know what I was getting into,” Shaw said. “Since then, Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run have become among the most rewarding things in my career.
“Individuals with intellectual disabilities are often taken advantage of and treated poorly. As law enforcement officers, we are here to serve all members of our community, and I can’t think of a better way to do that than being involved with Special Olympics,” he said.
“We get to spread the message of awareness and inclusion while raising funds to help support activities for the athletes. I am honored to be chosen to represent all Law Enforcement Torch Runners in South Carolina at the World Games. I am excited to hit the streets of Germany as we carry the Flame of Hope and spread the message of awareness and inclusion.”
For many years, the Sheriff’s Office has supported Special Olympics South Carolina through local events like the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Cops on the Coop, a softball matchup with the Sun City team, the Lancaster County Special Olympics games and at state events, including the Capitol-to-Cauldron Run for the opening ceremonies of the S.C. Special Olympics Summer Games. Since 2016, the Sheriff’s Office has raised over $120,000 for Special Olympics projects.
Law enforcement joined in the effort to support and grow Special Olympics in 1982 with the creation of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The mission of the Torch Run is to increase awareness and raise funds for Special Olympics. During Torch Run events, law enforcement agency personnel and associates carry the Flame of Hope to opening ceremonies at local and state summer and winter games and other events. Since 1982, law enforcement personnel in 46 countries have raised nearly $1 billion for local Special Olympics programs through Law Enforcement Torch Run events.
“Selection to run the final leg in Germany is a terrific honor for Maj. Shaw and our agency,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.
“Matt has spearheaded our efforts on behalf of Special Olympics from the beginning and never has any difficulty getting our folks out to help with each event,” he said. “We always have a great time and raise lots of money for Special Olympics. Better yet, everybody who helps comes away with more than they gave by witnessing the joy on the faces of the athletes as they compete and win their medals.”
“We wish Maj. Shaw a great trip and know he’ll represent the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Special Olympics South Carolina well,” Faile said.
Each runner for the final leg in Germany has a fundraising page. To date, Shaw has raised $4,745 to support Special Olympics. The funds will not be used to defray Shaw’s expenses for the trip, but distributed to Special Olympics South Carolina and the International Law Enforcement Torch Run.
You can help Shaw boost his total to help out these athletes as the World Games approach by going to https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/FinalLeg2023/MattShaw.