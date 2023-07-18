The Lancaster Shag Club is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
The club’s first meeting was held in 1983 in the basement of Bill and Jane Mahaffey with 10 shaggers present.
From then, the club grew quickly. In 1984, the first Jivin’ June Jam, Lancaster Shag Club’s signature party, was held.
Many changes in membership, venues for the dance, and activities have occurred over the years since that first gathering.
The shag club has held many fundraising events from hot dog sales at Finally Friday, Beach Blast and BBQ for Camp Kemo, shag lessons at the Red Rose Festival, to presenting The Embers Christmas Shows. The club has also been happy to support the Junior Shag Association and the Society of Stranders (SOS).
The club is dedicated to promoting and preserving our heritage of beach and shag music, and shag dancing through the official state dance of South Carolina, the shag.
Lancaster Shag Club (LSC) officially celebrated its 40th anniversary at the Jackson Shrine Club on Saturday, June 24, with a catered meal from Brenda Kay’s Café, and soulful tunes from DJ Billy Fanning.
About 85 people, both old and new friends, joined the club for a great evening of socializing, shag dancing and going back in time through the memorabilia table.
Members of Rock Hill Shag Club, Camden Lugoff Area Shag Society, Lake Wylie, Monroe, Sumter, Palmetto, Sandy Beach and Burlington Shag Clubs, along with the chairman and vice chairman of the Association of Carolina Shag Clubs, were there to support and celebrate the Lancaster club.
The LSC board of directors did a great job of planning, selling tickets, decorating and keeping the party going.
The Lancaster Shag Club is currently dancing monthly at La Chalupa Mexican Restaurant, 775 Lancaster Bypass East, Lancaster. Check the Lancaster Shag Club Facebook page for our monthly dance date. Follow us for coming information about shag lessons and parties around the area. Join us for food, friendship and fun!