FORT LAWN — Amber Mims, 27, died Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Funeral services were 3 p.m. Friday at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, with visitation from 2-3 p.m.
Amber was born Oct. 2, 1995, in Lancaster County, a daughter of Bobby Ray Mims Jr. and Nikki Barrineau Mims.
Amber is survived by her parents; her husband, Michael Hall; daughters, Savannah Stiwinter and Nara Hall; brother, Tres Mims; mother-in-law, Sabrina Steele; grandmother, Thelma Steele; maternal stepgrandfather, Rick Gledhill; nieces, Brooklyn and Paisley Mims.
Amber is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Thomas Barrineau and Marilyn Barrineau Gledhill, and Bobby Ray Mims Sr. and Glennie Lynette Mims.