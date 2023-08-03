Leave it to a team of pint-sized players to bring home Lancaster Dixie Baseball’s biggest prize.
It has been about two weeks, but the Lancaster Dixie Baseball 6U Rookie stars are still the toast of the town after winning the East Regional World Series in Rockwood, Tenn.
Lancaster Dixie Baseball sports a glowing history with state championships, World Series bids and some alums who have made it to the majors, but the rookie stars’ diamond feat ranks as one for the ages.
In 65 years of fielding a Dixie Youth Baseball program, Lancaster has been close, but this time they took the top prize — the 6U World Series championship.
That was special, and to no surprise, was the result of an extraordinary effort for all involved — players, coaches and league officials.
The seeds of the Lancaster’s summer fruit were sown months in advance.
Lancaster 6U rookie stars manager Joel Allen noted a fall league made an impact. The fall league provides the players extra practice and playing time, akin to an added developmental season.
The key is to make the most of time at the field.
Allen and his staff will be the first to note that mastering the game’s fundamentals plays a crucial role. That and recognizing various situations — basically, knowing what to do when this or that happens.
Defense was the team’s hallmark, and they were able to make the routine play — field the ball and relay it for an out. Take care of that on a consistent basis and you limit the opposition’s chances.
At the same time, the coaches stressed putting the ball in play on the offensive side to create chances to score. Strikeouts must be limited.
You need 12 players who can hit the ball on a consistent basis, Allen noted. A simple approach, but one, if mastered, makes the decisive difference.
The team also launched its season about a month earlier to give its coaches and players more time to mesh and play together.
When the All-Star season began in June, the Lancaster Rookie stars were ready and they showed it, marching through the district and state tournaments — both on the road, in Union and Orangeburg, respectively, and a good ways from home, without a loss.
The state championship sent the Lancaster Rookie stars to Tennessee, where the 6U team was brilliant.
Lancaster, 6-1 in the World Series tournament, played four games on the final day. Remember, that was at the same time a major heat wave was sweeping the Southeast, but they found a way to cope.
As longtime Lancaster Dixie Baseball board member Dale Laney said, “they were determined, and viewed this as a business trip.”
Quite the approach for a team of 6-year-olds.
The Rookie stars opened the final round with a 10-6 win over Perry, Ga., the Peach State runner-up to a strong North Macon team.
Lancaster followed with a 9-2 loss to North Macon, setting up a turnaround rematch with North Macon.
The seven-run loss to North Macon, the Lancaster stars’ lone postseason defeat, left Allen and his staff concerned, since that first setback came at a crucial time.
The Lancaster Rookie stars didn’t play their usual stellar game in the loss, and had to turn around and play North Macon again in a do-or-die game.
Those 6U stars, showing maturity beyond their years, responded like what they would become — champs. The talented Rookie stars, bolstered by a five-run first inning, rebounded for an 11-9 win over North Macon.
That left Lancaster with a diamond destiny date, with Perry providing the opposition, and winner takes all.
The Lancaster stars pounded Perry, 11-3, for the crown.
Perry led 3-2 after an inning, but Lancaster charged back with a five-run third inning for an insurmountable 7-3 lead on the way to the eight-run win.
In their postseason run, the local Rookie stars outscored 17 foes, 244-77, in district, state and World Series play. In the World Series, Lancaster outscored seven foes, 72-35.
That’s impressive and has drawn notice from a host of folks, like admiring government groups who want to honor the young heroes for their landmark achievement.
Come Christmas time, don’t be surprised to see them as grand marshals in a Yule parade. They deserve it.
Goes to show, as the old adage says, big things come in small packages.
Call it diamond dynamite, and the Lancaster 6U Rookie All-Stars are the biggest bang, a dazzling display.