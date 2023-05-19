Betty Louise Clark, 67, died Saturday, May 13, 2023.
A daughter of the late William B Clark and the late Merita Cook Clark, she was born March 14, 1956, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service was 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing was Thursday, May 18, at the funeral home.
Survivors include daughters, Lakaba Clark of Columbia, Maysa C. Blackmon of Lancaster and Porsha Reed of Charleston; brothers, Micheal Clark of Lancaster and Lewis Clark of Charleston; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.