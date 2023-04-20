LANNWS-04-22-23 AMERICAN IDOL

Local musicians Brayden Phillips, left, and Will Hudson performed on this year’s season of “American Idol.” This audition took place November 2022 in Nashville.

 Brayden Phillips

Local musician Brayden Phillips got his 20 seconds of fame earlier this month.

Phillips, a 2020 Buford High School grad, was one of the contestants on “American Idol” this season, which premiered Feb. 19. He made it to the show’s Hollywood round before being eliminated. Viewers across the country got to see the 20-year-old perform on “American Idol” on April 2 in his Hollywood performance, where he sang “Giving You Up,” by Kameron Marlowe.

