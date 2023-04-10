The Community Playhouse of Lancaster County represented Lancaster County and South Carolina the first week of March at the Southeastern Theater Conference (SETC) in Lexington, Ky., bringing home one award.
The group won the right to compete regionally when they won the award for best show at the S.C. Theater Association conference in Aiken in November with their performance of Steve Martin’s play, “WASP.”
Tristan Robinson, who played the son in “WASP,” received the Excellence in Performance award at the regional conference. He was also named best actor in the South Carolina competition.
“I think I was shocked and surprised,” said Robinson, a USC Lancaster theater student, of his regional win. “The experience of going to workshops with the professionals in theater was amazing. I learned quite a bit. The opportunity to speak to different schools that offer theater was pretty cool.”
There were many workshops, colleges and businesses all related to theater at the conference.
The Lancaster group also a rather unique experience while attending the conference. They were all dressed, had done the technical run-through and were just about to be called to perform when Lyle Tate, the backstage coordinator at the event, came in to tell them that due to high winds, the theater had to shut down and they would not get to perform at their designated time.
This meant rescheduling the next day’s performances and they were later told they would be performing at 6:30 a.m. the next day. That meant having to get up at 5 a.m. to be at the theater by 6 a.m. to prepare for their performance.
“It was thrilling to see other theater companies show up at that hour to show support for us,” said CPLC President Catherine Wallace, who directed the show. “Win, lose, or draw, that was the best experience for us. It was very poignant when the entire audience applauded as we set up the stage simply because they knew the difficulty of performing at such an unusual hour.”
Wallace received an email from Anne Lavely, executive director of the S.C. Theatre Association, complimenting the cast and crew for their positive attitude when finding out their performance was canceled, along with a compliment about the reputation CPLC has in South Carolina for being “just good folks who put the community in community theater.”
Besides Robinson, the CPLC cast included Katherine Foo, Joyce Mahaffey, Pierre Rogeux, Catie Rowell, Donnie Sims and Chris Smith.
“I would like to commend the cast for all of their hard work,” Wallace said. “For our first time attending the SETC, we showed up and did Lancaster County and South Carolina proud.”