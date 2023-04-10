LANNWS-04-12-23 WASP RESULTS

"WASP" actors Katherine Foo and Tristan Robinson prepare to go to the awards ceremony at the Southeastern Theater Conference in Lexington, Ky.

 Joyce Mahaffey

The Community Playhouse of Lancaster County represented Lancaster County and South Carolina the first week of March at the Southeastern Theater Conference (SETC) in Lexington, Ky., bringing home one award.

The group won the right to compete regionally when they won the award for best show at the S.C. Theater Association conference in Aiken in November with their performance of Steve Martin’s play, “WASP.”

