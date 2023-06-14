The Lancaster County School Board approved a modified year-round calendar for the 2024-25 school year, which will start and end a week earlier than traditionally.
The school year will start Aug. 12, 2024, and end May 30, 2025.
The vote was 4-2, with members Courtney Green and Casey Cato voting against it at the Tuesday, June 13, board meeting. Board member Melvin Stroble was absent for the vote.
Green and Cato wanted to postpone the vote indefinitely to try and align holidays and breaks with neighboring Kershaw and York counties — something they said their constituents have asked for.
Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps said more and more districts have started publishing calendars two years in advance.
“In a perfect world, there would be an alignment with the whole consortium group of 12 districts doing the exact same calendar," he said, "but I would dare say that’s never gonna happen.”
District public information specialist Michelle Craig compiled three different options for teachers and staff to review and vote on. Her survey generated 953 responses, with 46.8% voting for the schedule approved by the board.
The approved calendar is called a “modified option,” because it will start on the second Monday of August, versus the “traditional option” that starts on the third Monday. Final exams will be taken before winter break on the approved calendar.
“I love the modified schedule. It allows for more breaks throughout the school year," said one respondent. "As a teacher, a lot of the comments I get from parents is that their children are ready to be back in school beginning of August, and these breaks will help with teacher burnout.”
The other two options, the traditional calendar and a variation of a modified calendar, were also voted on. The traditional option was Aug. 19, 2024-May 30, 2025, with final exams after winter break. The other modified option was Aug. 8, 2024-June 5, 2025, with graduation the first week of June rather than the last week of May. The second modified option also had more student and staff holidays.
Board Chair Brad Small thanked Craig for the work she put into the survey and calendar options, and said the survey responses and results would drive his vote.
“At the end of the day, as long as I’m on the board, I’m gonna go with whatever the teachers say,” he said.
Small suggested the board also explore a year-round calendar, but did not propose a motion to further draft that idea.
Green was concerned about voting on a new calendar in the middle of the superintendent search process, with several other district positions turning over. Cato supported this concern, saying it made sense to her to give this vote some time to sit and possibly change to adapt to neighboring districts.
Board member Tyrom Faulkner said postponing the vote would discredit the work Craig put into drafting the survey and collecting the 953 responses. He was also worried about participation if the process was restarted.
Phipps said the main reason for getting a calendar approved two years in advance is to give parents lead time on breaks and holidays, especially for planning vacations or family events.
“I’m guilty of pushing for us to do a two-year in advance (calendar) because we’ve had a number of parents over the years that call the district office on a regular basis to say, ‘when in the world is that calendar coming out, we’re going to buy tickets to Disney and we want to make sure when spring break is,’ so the whole idea of doing it in advance was in an effort to make sure parents know well in advance,” he said.
In the 2024-25 calendar, first semester will be Aug. 12-Dec. 20 and second semester will be Jan. 7-May 30.
Student holidays will be Sept. 2, Oct. 17-21, Nov. 4-5, Nov. 27-29, Dec. 23-Jan. 6, Feb. 14-17, March 14, April 21-25 and May 26.
