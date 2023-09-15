Roberta “Bert” Cunningham, 79, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A daughter of the late Furman Cunningham and the late Johnnie Mae Ballard, she was born Oct. 16, 1943, in Heath Springs. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Bright Light Baptist Church. The Rev. William S. Coleman will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 17, at Crawford Funeral Home. Survivors include one aunt, Rebecca Carter Patterson of Buffalo, N.Y.; and a host of cousins other relatives and friends. Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.
