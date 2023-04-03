Lancaster SPCA and the Lancaster County Animal Shelter hosted their third annual Walk for Their Hearts at the Lindsay Pettus Greenway on Saturday, April 1 to kick off National Heartworm Month.
All registration fees, sponsorships and donations from the event are used to treat heartworm-positive dogs at the Lancaster County Animal Shelter.
Treatment of heartworm is very expensive, but if the disease is caught in time, the survival rate is very high. Treating the dogs while they are at the shelter gives them a far greater chance of being adopted or securing a rescue commitment.
Heartworm is spread by infected mosquitos. The vast majority of the dogs that come into the shelter are heartworm-positive, which is regrettable because it’s 100% preventable with a monthly heartworm pill.
The day was all about supporting heartworm-positive dogs at the shelter and raising awareness about this preventable disease.
The shelter brought 12 adoptable dogs to the event and they all left happy, full and exhausted!
A few hundred people came out with their two- and four-legged family members to enjoy the greenway and many volunteered to walk shelter dogs to give them attention, exercise and exposure to potential adopters.
The shelter dogs showed off their winning personalities and loved all the belly rubs, pupcakes, treats and walks on the greenway.