The Lancaster County Council of the Arts wrapped up its 28th annual Arts & Sciences Camp in Indian Land after four successful weeks throughout the county. Over 300 children attended this year’s camp in Kershaw, Buford, Lancaster and Indian Land.

Campers this year learned about the ocean, space, famous artists and community builders, and crafted projects based on each theme, including recreating Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” singing about going to the moon, and even using plastic bottles to create and build a glass artist Dale Chihuly-inspired piece that will be installed in the Historic Springs House.