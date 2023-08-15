The Lancaster County Council of the Arts wrapped up its 28th annual Arts & Sciences Camp in Indian Land after four successful weeks throughout the county. Over 300 children attended this year’s camp in Kershaw, Buford, Lancaster and Indian Land.
Campers this year learned about the ocean, space, famous artists and community builders, and crafted projects based on each theme, including recreating Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” singing about going to the moon, and even using plastic bottles to create and build a glass artist Dale Chihuly-inspired piece that will be installed in the Historic Springs House.
“With over 300 campers this year, we were most thrilled to reach into all areas of our county with our four camp locations,” says Eric Grace, LCCA associate executive director. “It’s always a joy to see the innovative work of our teachers and the excitement to learn on our campers’ faces.”
The LCCA would like to thank their many community sponsors who help make the Arts & Sciences Camp a success year after year. Sponsors this year include: Founders Federal Credit Union, Comporium, Duke Energy Foundation, YMCA of Upper Palmetto, Wilson’s Inc., Sistare Carpets Inc., INSP, MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center, Nutramax Laboratories, Arras Foundation, Lancaster County School District, Lancaster Rotary Club, John T. Stevens Foundation, S.C. Arts Commission, city of Lancaster, United Way of Lancaster County, SCCL Art in the City Club, Patti and Ronnie Hinson, Angelo Sciulli, First Baptist in Kershaw, Bethlehem Baptist in Buford, Covenant Baptist in Lancaster and Pleasant Hill UMC in Indian Land.
About the LCCA
The mission of Lancaster County Council of the Art is to enrich the quality of life in Lancaster County by building a vibrant community connecting arts, culture, and economic vitality through education, advocacy and collaboration.
Since its inception in 1977, LCCA is known for the annual Art & Soul Gala, Paws on Parade, Ladies Afternoon Tea, “The Nutcracker” vallet, Arts & Sciences summer camp for children, downtown art crawls, gallery exhibits and competitions, among other programs.
It is proud to be Kennedy Center Partners with the Lancaster County School District and the city of Lancaster, which ensures an annual plan to offer meaningful cultural opportunities for all students and arts integration methods for teachers.