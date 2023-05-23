LANCASTER — Mrs. Mae Bailes Williams, 92, the beloved wife of the late C. Douglas Williams, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Carl Morris Bailes and the late Annie Louise Clinton Bailes. She was born on Nov. 3, 1930, in Rock Hill.
Mrs. Williams attended schools in the Rock Hill area through the 10th grade. Her family moved to Lancaster in 1946, where she was a member of the Lancaster High School graduating class of 1947.
In 1946, she joined First Baptist Church in Lancaster, where she participated in all youth activities. Her faith, family and friends were the main focus of her life. She was involved in all facets of the church. She was a leader of the young children’s story hour on Sunday evenings. She taught Sunday school, was a leader in Girls Auxiliary, the director of Acteens, and a member of the Women’s Missionary Union. She taught and served in Vacation Bible School for over 40 years.
She followed her desire for teaching children when she joined the teaching staff of First Baptist Church. To benefit her knowledge for working with preschoolers, she participated in training offered annually through the Southern Baptist and the S.C. State Baptist Conventions at their conference centers in Glorietta, N.M., Ridgecrest, N.C., and White Oak in Winnsboro. She was promoted to director of First Baptist Church Kindergarten. Under her directorship, the kindergarten became the Weekday Early Education Program (WEE Program). She held this position until her retirement.
She has always been interested in history. She researched, wrote and had published “The Fruitful Four,” an in-depth history of First Baptist Church of Lancaster. She was an advocate of historic preservation. While serving as History Committee chairperson, with the help of her committee, she designed and completed a Heritage Room Museum. The museum is her legacy to First Baptist Church, where she served as church historian for 28 years. The honor of historian emeritus was bestowed upon her when she retired.
Mrs. Williams loved to entertain and often hosted events in her home. Holidays were always family time. She loved having family around her. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her great-grandchildren and watching them grow.
She is survived by one sister, Dorothy Bailes Price of Gaffney; her two children, Debra Ann Williams Sowell and Richard Douglas Williams (Laura); two grandsons, Kevin Williams Sowell (Kimberly) and Benjamin Thomas Sowell; and three great-grandchildren, Julia Summer Sowell, Jason William Sowell and John Mark Sowell, all of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years; Douglas Williams; her parents, Carl and Annie Bailes; her three sisters, Agnes Bailes Roberts, Jane Bailes Watson and Virginia Bailes Hagan; and one brother, Carl M. Bailes Jr.
The celebration of life funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, May 24, at First Baptist Church, 300 S. Market St., Lancaster, officiated by Pastor Randy Hatcher. The burial will be held privately at Westside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon, one hour prior to the service, in the church lobby.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Preschool Children’s Activity Program or First Baptist Church History Committee, P.O. Box 670, Lancaster, SC 29721; or to a charity of your choice.
