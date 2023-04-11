Willene Harris Barber, 81, died Monday, April 3, 2023.
Willene Harris Barber, 81, died Monday, April 3, 2023.
A daughter of the late Lois Harris, she was born March 18, 1942, in Lancaster.
Funeral service was 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Crawford Funeral Home, with the Revs. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen and Bernard Thompson officiating, and burial in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Heath Springs.
Survivors include her husband, Lester Barber Sr. of Van Wyck; daughters, Dianna Massey and Tressie Barber-Thompson, both of Lancaster; sons, Thomas Massey, Ernest Massey, Timothy McGriff, all of Lancaster, and Cornelius Barber of Fort Mill; sister, Dorothy Drakeford of Fort Mill; 15 grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.