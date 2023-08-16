Indian Land High running back Jaden Singletary is used to not looking behind him, but entering his senior season, he might want to do a little more of that.
As a running back for the Warriors, Singletary, 17, is used to running away from people and leaving them behind him. This season, he is planning on doing more of that, while trying to soak up as much of his senior year as he can.
“My expectations are to do one step better each week and each game,” he said. “My goal is to rush for 150-plus (yards) each game and 10 tackles a game.”
Last season, Singletary was an All-Region 3-4A running back and rushed for 1,249 yards and 14 touchdowns. He accounted for 1,553 all-purpose yards as well.
On defense, he had 101 tackles and two sacks to go with one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
A team player, Singletary said he would play wherever coaches put him on offense or defense, but likes running back.
“I can control what I can do,” he said. “On defense, you have to react to what other people do. On offense, you make plays. I feel most comfortable. I can do what I want and not let other people control what I do.”
Indian Land head football coach Adam Hastings described the four-year starter as a positive and uplifting teammate.
“We knew he was a little different as a freshman,” Hastings said. “He had a productive year. He had developed into everything you want a football player to be. He leads by his actions. He never wants to come off the field.”
Singletary moved to Indian Land when he was in middle school from North Carolina. He has been playing football since he was 6.
“I like how it is my safe space,” he said. “I can always clear my mind when I am on the field.”
The Warriors went to the second round in the playoffs last year, but lost to Westside in the last seven seconds of the game. That loss motivates Singletary to make the most of every game this season.
“Every day it is about putting in the most work you can,” he said. “I am worried about what we do right now as a team. It isn’t about just one player.”
Singletary is optimistic about this year’s team and is confident they can make it back to the playoffs.
“We are always growing,” he said. “Overall, I think we are one step better than we were last year.”
Singletary is looking to play in college and said his options are wide open. He has heard from Elon, Georgia State and N.C. Central.
“I know I will put my heart into it,” he said. “Whatever college puts trust in me, I will put trust in what they can do for me.”
Singletary describes himself as a homebody who isn’t into the party scene.
“I like family and you only have that for a certain time,” he said. “I am graduating, so I will be gone in less than a year. I like to stay home. I don’t do all that partying stuff.”