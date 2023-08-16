LANSP-08-16-23 ILHS PLAYER

Indian Land High School running back Jaden Singletary eyes up a Palisades linebacker, who is trying to bring him down in a game last season. A multi-position player, he's most comfortable at running back.

 Jamison Murphy

Indian Land High running back Jaden Singletary is used to not looking behind him, but entering his senior season, he might want to do a little more of that.

As a running back for the Warriors, Singletary, 17, is used to running away from people and leaving them behind him. This season, he is planning on doing more of that, while trying to soak up as much of his senior year as he can.