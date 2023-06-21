FORT MILL — A second Lancaster Dixie Baseball All-Star team has earned a state tournament bid.
The Lancaster Dixie Baseball AA All-Stars, in impressive fashion, captured the District 5 championship in Fort Mill to land a berth in the state tournament in Dillon.
The AA stars, led by coach Phillip Melton, posted a pair of wins Thursday, June 15, to take the district crown.
The Lancaster stars, ages 7-8, rolled over Chester, 11-1, and then downed host Fort Mill, 11-0.
“We hit the ball well through the lineup,” said Melton, who noted the Lancaster stars outscored six opponents, 78-8. “We also played good defense in the tournament.”
The Lancaster Dixie Baseball AA stars include Brixton Griffin, Brady Knight, Bentlee Watts, Maddox Blackmon, Dane Lawson, Mason Morris, Keegan Bowers, Rorie Allen, Kayden Barnes, Rhett McAteer, Cannon Melton and Aiden Baker.
Melton is assisted by Tripp Watts, Jason Knight and Brant Barnes.
The AA stars open play in the AA state tournament July 7 in Dillon.
The AA stars will join the Lancaster Rookie League All-Stars, age 6U, as local teams in state play.
The Lancaster Rookie stars earned a bid to the state tournament in Orangeburg after winning the district crown in Union earlier this month.
The Lancaster Dixie Baseball Ozone stars, ages 11-12, saw their chances at a state tournament berth end with an 11-10 loss to D2 of Boiling Springs last week at Wylie Park in Lancaster.
Lancaster held an 8-2 lead at one point, but D2 rallied with a nine-run inning to take an 11-8 lead.
Lancaster came back to make it a one-run game at 11-10, but D2 held on for the win.
Lancaster went 2-2 in the double elimination tournament, which included a 3-1 win over Clover.
Pierre Cortez pitched five innings and fanned four. He allowed a run on three hits.
Carson McManus went an inning in relief, notching two strikeouts.
Jax Laney led the offense with two hits.