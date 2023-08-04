LANCASTER — Mrs. Myrtle “Ann” Moree Faulkenberry, 81, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster.

She was born Jan. 25, 1942, in Georgetown, a daughter of the late Lonnie Moree and Mary Hartley Moree. Mrs. Faulkenberry operated their upholstery shop for 42 years. She believed in working hard and serving her Lord through her church. Mrs. Faulkenberry was a faithful member of Westside Baptist Church and served as the choir director for many of those years. She loved family gatherings and especially cooking for her family on Sundays.