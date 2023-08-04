LANCASTER — Mrs. Myrtle “Ann” Moree Faulkenberry, 81, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster.
She was born Jan. 25, 1942, in Georgetown, a daughter of the late Lonnie Moree and Mary Hartley Moree. Mrs. Faulkenberry operated their upholstery shop for 42 years. She believed in working hard and serving her Lord through her church. Mrs. Faulkenberry was a faithful member of Westside Baptist Church and served as the choir director for many of those years. She loved family gatherings and especially cooking for her family on Sundays.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Faulkenberry will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Westside Baptist Church. with the Rev. Todd Robinson officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Faulkenberry is survived by her husband, Ezra Faulkenberry of Lancaster; two sons, Tim Faulkenberry and his wife, Rhonda, and Scott Faulkenberry and his wife, Erica, all of Lancaster; two brothers, Thomas Moree of Myrtle Beach and Jimmy Moree of Lancaster; two sisters, Joyce Salters and her husband, Fred, of Lancaster and Darlene Moree of Greenville, N.C.; three grandchildren, Ashley Billings, Mitchell Faulkenberry and Megan Steele; and two great-grandchildren, Ax and Levi.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Sonny Moree and Kenneth Moree; and a sister, Faye King.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Westside Baptist Church.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Faulkenberry.