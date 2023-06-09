LANCASTER — Peggy Louise Hinson Crenshaw, 79, died Monday, June 5, 2023.
LANCASTER — Peggy Louise Hinson Crenshaw, 79, died Monday, June 5, 2023.
She was born Nov. 3, 1943, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Bonnie and Lula Louise Hinson.
Peggy is survived by companion, Joe Lucas; son, Joel Powers; two grandchildren; sister, Brenda Whitaker; brothers, Howell and Wayne Hinson; special cousin, Emma Woods.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Crenshaw; son, Lindsay Powers; parents; sister, Dot Faile.
Celebration of life was Thursday, June 8. Burial followed at Oakridge ARP Church Cemetery. The family received friends prior to the service.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family.