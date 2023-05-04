Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office
The 2023 S.C. Special Olympics Summer Games kick off next Friday, May 12, with opening ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. at the Solomon Center at Fort Jackson in Columbia. Special Olympics athletes from all over the state will gather to compete in multiple events throughout the weekend.
South Carolina law enforcement agencies have long been big supporters of Special Olympics and have raised thousands of dollars to support these athletes through Law Enforcement Torch Runs for Special Olympics.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster Police Department personnel have scheduled two torch run events next week to celebrate the games.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, runners will leave the YMCA on the campus of USC Lancaster and run to the Sheriff’s Office at 1520 Pageland Highway. The route will be from the YMCA to Charlotte Highway in Twin Pines, south into the city of Lancaster on Main Street, and then east onto East Arch Street to the sheriff’s office on Pageland Highway, a distance of about 4 miles.
On Friday, a group of local officers will join other runners from agencies throughout South Carolina at the state capitol in Columbia for the Capitol-to-Cauldron Run, culminating at Fort Jackson for the opening ceremonies. The distance is a little over 7 miles.
The opening ceremonies are an experience you won’t soon forget as athletes from different regions parade into the field house for the lighting of the cauldron, inspiring words, and enthusiastic encouragement from hundreds of Fort Jackson personnel and others.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster Police Department encourage folks to show their support for these athletes, young and old, who train hard and perform well in their events. Cheer these officers on along the route in Lancaster next Tuesday and come to the opening ceremonies at Fort Jackson next Friday.
You can also support these athletes financially by making a contribution to South Carolina Special Olympics. Go to the Lancaster County Law Enforcement Team page on the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics site at https://www.classy.org/team/501440 to donate. All donations are routed directly to Special Olympics South Carolina at its headquarters in Irmo, but your contributions on the Lancaster County Law Enforcement Team page will help us in the friendly competition among the many police agencies in the state that participate.
“Special Olympics South Carolina and the Special Olympics athletes are just that — special,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The personnel of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, through the leadership of Maj. Matt Shaw, have held multiple events every year for many years to celebrate these athletes and raise money to support their efforts to train, travel to events and compete.
“Just last month, our folks and hundreds of others in this community showed up to help with the Lancaster County Special Olympics games at the Springdale Recreation Center. The athletes also showed up by the busload, full of excitement and a competitive spirit,” he said. “Watching them battle it out in their events and then climb onto the podium with joy on their faces to get their medals is awesome.
“We hope the community will join us now and year-round in our support for this fantastic program,” Faile said.
“The Lancaster Police Department is very proud to support all the athletes and families participating in Special Olympics,” Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper said. “It is an honor to be a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics in Lancaster.”