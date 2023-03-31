LANCASTER — Mrs. Jean Carnes Gardner Sims, 83, of Lancaster passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at White Oak Manor.

She was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Van Elijah Carnes and Willie Mae Bradley Carnes. Mrs. Sims was a member of First Baptist Church-Kershaw. She was employed by Belk Department Store, Thomas Drug Store and Baxley Realty Co. until her retirement.

