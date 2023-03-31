LANCASTER — Mrs. Jean Carnes Gardner Sims, 83, of Lancaster passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at White Oak Manor.
She was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Van Elijah Carnes and Willie Mae Bradley Carnes. Mrs. Sims was a member of First Baptist Church-Kershaw. She was employed by Belk Department Store, Thomas Drug Store and Baxley Realty Co. until her retirement.
A private graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sims will be at Flat Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Craigan Blankenship officiating.
Mrs. Sims is survived by her daughter, Crystal Gardner Truesdell of Westville; a granddaughter, Brittany Truesdell Bailey (Steven) of Lugoff; a grandson, Jeremy Truesdell (Sarah) of Kershaw; four great-grandsons, Slayton and Jetson Truesdell and Eason and Caden Bailey; two sisters, Cheryl Carnes Baker (Mike) of Irmo and Melanie Carnes of Elgin; and two nephews, Matthew and Dr. Andrew Baker.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Donald Gardner; and son-in-law, Jerry Truesdell.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westville Volunteer Fire Department, 2 Payne Pond Road, Westville, SC 29175.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Sims.