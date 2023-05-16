The No. 2 Andrew Jackson High School baseball team defeated region foe North Central High, 6-3, in an elimination game of the 2A Lower State Championship tournament.
The Monday, May 15, win sets up a rematch for the Volunteers with No. 1 Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Wednesday, May 17, in Charleston.
North Central, 12-11, took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Dylan Smith scored on Landon Anderson’s RBI ground out. The Volunteers answered in the bottom of the first when Brady Jackson scored on a wild pitch with two outs.
Smith put the Knights back on top with a solo home run in the third inning. Andrew Jackson’s Landon Peavy tied it at two with his own solo shot in the bottom half.
The Vols, 28-4, left the bases loaded in the third, but gained momentum in the fourth with Fuller Sims' grand slam to go up 6-2.
Smith tallied his second RBI on the night with a single in the fifth to score Colt Babic to cap the night's scoring at 6-3.
Andrew Jackson’s Roman Plyler started on the mound and pitched five innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out four. Brady Williams came in relief and closed the door as he retired six of the seven batters he faced. Williams allowed one hit and struck out three.
“We showed the championship pedigree that we have,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Mike Lucas. “I thought North Central played a great game. Coach Brandon Faulkenberry has done a great job turning that program around.
"Our players understand the championship pedigree that we have and now we look forward to playing on Wednesday to try to win the 2A Lower State Championship.”
The Vols must defeat the top-ranked Landsharks twice on Wednesday to advance to the 2A State Championship series. The state series is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 20.