LANSPTS-05-17-23 BASEBALL Fuller Sims

Andrew Jackson High's Fuller Sims was congratulated while rounding third base after hitting a grand slam during the Volunteers' game May 15.

 Gwynn Leaird

The No. 2 Andrew Jackson High School baseball team defeated region foe North Central High, 6-3, in an elimination game of the 2A Lower State Championship tournament.

The Monday, May 15, win sets up a rematch for the Volunteers with No. 1 Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Wednesday, May 17, in Charleston.

