Mr. William Clevis “WC” Small passed on July 28, 2023, in MUSC Lancaster.
He was the son of the late Julia Ann James, and was reared by his aunt, Bertha Massey.
Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, prior to the service.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, in the Rose Memorial Chapel of McCray Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229.
Services are entrusted to McCray Funeral Home, 1312 Camp Drive, Lancaster, SC 29058.