Larry Ingram Sr., 67, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
A son of the late Geoge Washington Ingram and Ola Bell Reid Ingram, he was born Feb. 16, 1956, in Lancaster.
Funeral was Saturday, Aug. 19, at Crawford Funeral Home. Burial in Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Gabriel Ingram of Rock Hill, Laurice Ingram of Lancaster; daughters, Mary Blair and Kimberly Ingram of Lancaster; extended children, Rico Montgomery of Lexington, Charquavis Allen, Kenchika Windfield, Markita Windfield of Lancaster; sisters, Gloria Stover, Mary Parker, Vermell Cauthen; brothers, William Ingram, Michael Ingram, Dennis Ingram, Robert Ingram; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.