I see the Lancaster County Planning Commission has voted 5-1 to approve rezoning for a proposed Costco in Indian Land. It now goes to Lancaster County Council.
The numbers are absurd. The parcel is only 3.5 acres for a 150,000-square-foot store with truck delivery access, plus 24 gas pumps and 800 parking places!
County regulations call for the store to be set back only 125 feet from the road and, of course, at least one new stoplight.
Adjacent to this property will be the development of a Lowe's Foods, another 35,000 square feet of retail and a 700-unit apartment complex! Another stoplight, maybe?
I am not against alleged progress, but when this traffic disaster is done on already clogged U.S. 521, it will probably be faster to go to Columbia than Charlotte.
I will be urging the County Council to reject this plan totally unless the size of the plot is enlarged to at least 5 acres, the setback is at least 200 feet and the number of stoplights is kept to one or none. I hope others will do the same.