Jerry M. Lucas, 76, of Kershaw, died Monday, July 10, 2023.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Coleman Lucas and Fannie Lee Robinson Lucas.
He is survived by daughters, Charla Jensen and Tracy Faile; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; and four sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Lou Thomas Lucas; two sisters; and two brothers.
Service is at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Baker Conference Center, 105 N. Minor St., Kershaw. Private burial in Kershaw City Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive immediately following the service and at the home.
Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.