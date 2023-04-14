A Lancaster High School teacher took part in a seminar on the history of the Holocaust earlier this year.
Social studies teacher Stacy Steele was selected by the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) to participate in its 2023 Advanced Seminar, an intensive three-day academic program, held Jan. 14-16 at the Hilton Newark Airport in New Jersey.
She was one of 22 middle and high school teachers and Holocaust center staff chosen from nine states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
"Participating in the JFR's Advanced Seminar provided me with an essential opportunity to engage with renowned Holocaust scholars, as well as fellow educators from around the country,” Steele said.
“This experience was truly a professional game-changer and I am so grateful to the JFR for offering the opportunity. I am eager to share the meaningful lessons I learned from the seminar with my students.”
The Advanced Seminar is a graduate-level program in which educators who are already well-versed in Holocaust history have the opportunity to study more focused topics relating to the Holocaust from world-renowned lecturers.
Speakers included Northwestern University professor emeritus Peter Hayes, University of Michigan professor Jeffrey Veidlinger, Rutgers University professor Paul Hanebrink and Nicholas Coddington, director of education and public programs at the National Archives and Records Administration.
The seminar also helped these educators develop innovative strategies for teaching the subject in their classrooms.
The program is open to JFR Alfred Lerner Fellows, middle and high school educators and Holocaust center staff who have already attended the JFR Summer Institute for Teachers, typically held the last week in June.
Due to the pandemic, previous years’ Advanced Seminars have been held virtually and this year marks the first return to in-person sessions for this program.
“Each of these educators has already distinguished themselves through their commitment to teaching the Holocaust in their schools and toward furthering their own education in understanding the anti-Semitism which led to the Holocaust,” said JFR Executive Vice President Stanlee Stahl.
“By attending this intensive, graduate-level program, educators will gain a deeper understanding of the history of the Holocaust, which will increase their effectiveness in the classroom and enable them to mentor other colleagues who teach the subject.”