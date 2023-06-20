Fa’Tema Duncan, 22, died Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Fa’Tema Duncan, 22, died Sunday, May 28, 2023.
A daughter of Bridgette Duncan Richardson and Jerrard Featherson, she was born Aug. 13, 2000, in Lancaster.
A memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiating.
Survivors include a son, A’Mir McKnight; a daughter, Gianna Duncan; her parents; one sister, LaQuetta Duncan; and two brothers, Bryan Cunningham and Eldrin Duncan.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.