LANSPTS-07-15-23 JUNIOR LEGION Jeremy Dawkins

Lancaster's Jeremy Dawkins takes a swing at a pitch during Post 31's game against Greer.

 Eric Rowell

The Lancaster Post 31 American Legion junior team was knocked out of the playoffs without making a single hit in the second game.

Greer Post 115 beat Lancaster, 11-0, on Tuesday, July 11, to knock them out of the first round of the Junior Legion playoffs, sweeping the best-of-three series, 2-0.