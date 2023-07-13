The Lancaster Post 31 American Legion junior team was knocked out of the playoffs without making a single hit in the second game.
Greer Post 115 beat Lancaster, 11-0, on Tuesday, July 11, to knock them out of the first round of the Junior Legion playoffs, sweeping the best-of-three series, 2-0.
The Greer Warhawks beat Lancaster, 9-3, in the series opener Monday, July 10.
Greer’s Christian Crane pitched a complete game Tuesday, striking out 11 and walking three without allowing a hit. Greer will face Fort Mill Post 43 in the second round of the playoffs.
Lancaster's biggest threat to score came in the fifth inning, getting two runners on with a walk and an error by Greer, but the team couldn’t push anything across the plate.
Post 31 got a runner on with walks in the second and seventh inning as well, but left them stranded again.
Greer scored its first run in the top of the third inning and then added three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to grab a commanding lead.
Lancaster made three errors that didn’t help its cause, which accounted for four runs for Greer in the game.
The Post 31 juniors finished the season at 4-10 overall.