Indian Land High's Zoie Kempf (7) tangles with an Eastside High player while going for the ball during the Upper State championship May 9.

Hard-fought and intense do not begin to describe the girls 4A Upper State Championship game between Eastside and Indian Land high schools.

A dead-even match, where both teams truly left it all on the pitch at host Indian Land, ended in a 3-1 Eastside Lady Eagles win on penalty kicks Tuesday, May 9.

