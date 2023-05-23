Barbara Stover McEntyre, 74, died Saturday, May 20, 2023.
A daughter of the late Albert Stover and Onie Bell Waiters Stover, she was born Dec. 17, 1948, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Barbara Stover McEntyre, 74, died Saturday, May 20, 2023.
A daughter of the late Albert Stover and Onie Bell Waiters Stover, she was born Dec. 17, 1948, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, with the Rev. Tammy Wheeler, and burial in the Mount Calvary AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include one sister, Marsha Smith of Virginia Beach, Va.; adopted brother, the Rev. Dr. Lloyd Snipes of Rock Hill; eight nieces; and six nephews.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.