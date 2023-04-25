Joey Wayne Lockhart Sr., 71, died April 16, 2023.
A son of the late Henry Scott and late Ruby Hammond Lockhart, he was born Aug. 29, 1951, in Lancaster.
Funeral was April 22, at Rose Hill Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing was April 21.
Survivors include his wife, Lynda Watts Lockhart; daughters, Rev. Dr. Aungeto D. Lockhart Sigman, Vonikki Lockhart and Yanana Lockhart; sons, Joey Lockhart Jr., Reiko Lockhart, Joneko Lockhart and Kenana Lockhart; sisters, Eloise Witherspoon, Brenda and Debra Lockhart; brothers, Claude and Grady Lockhart; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.