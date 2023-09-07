Dylan Vanderschel, 25, was arrested in Indian Land for the fatal homicide of his father, 71 year-old Gary Vanderschel at a Union County, N.C. home on Providence Hills Road around 4 p.m. Sept. 6.
The arrest was at the corner of Shelley Mullis Road and U.S. 521.
According to a release by Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) Public Information Officer, Lieutenant James Maye, UCSO deputies were called to the home area after receiving a report of a serious assault. Gary Vanderschel was treated by Union EMS, but succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
UCSO detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the home as part of the developing homicide investigation, according to the release. The release stated the victim’s son, 25-year-old Dylan Vanderschel, was identified as the suspect in the homicide and was located less than an hour after the initial 911 call, where he was taken into custody in Indian Land, SC.
Vanderschel was transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center after his arrest awaiting extradition. UCSO said that this incident is considered an isolated event and there are no other known threats to the community at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and the circumstances that led to the assault/homicide are still being determined, according to UCSO.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Doug Barfield said there was no police pursuit and officers were able to locate Vanderschel after a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert was sent out by UCSO.
The UCSO asks that anyone with information pertaining to this case call their Main Office at (704)283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600. Tips can also be submitted through the UCSO’s free smartphone application.