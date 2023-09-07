LANNWS-09-09-23 ARREST 2

Lancaster County residents saw a heavy police presence on U.S. 521 around 4 p.m. rush hour at Shelley Mullis Road, due to the apprehension of the homicide suspect from Union County. 

 Eric Rowell

Dylan Vanderschel, 25, was arrested in Indian Land for the fatal homicide of his father, 71 year-old Gary Vanderschel at a Union County, N.C. home on Providence Hills Road around 4 p.m. Sept. 6.

The arrest was at the corner of Shelley Mullis Road and U.S. 521.