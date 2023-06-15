LANSPTS-06-17-23 SENIOR LEGION Eli Sistare

Lancaster's Eli Sistare hits a two run home run for Post 31.

 Eric Rowell

The Lancaster American Legion Post 31 senior baseball team picked up its first win of the season, beating the Winnsboro Bandits.

Post 31 grabbed the 4-3 win over Winnsboro to improve to 1-4 on the season Tuesday, June 13, at Harvey Eggleton Field.