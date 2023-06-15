The Lancaster American Legion Post 31 senior baseball team picked up its first win of the season, beating the Winnsboro Bandits.
Post 31 grabbed the 4-3 win over Winnsboro to improve to 1-4 on the season Tuesday, June 13, at Harvey Eggleton Field.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Lancaster American Legion Post 31 senior baseball team picked up its first win of the season, beating the Winnsboro Bandits.
Post 31 grabbed the 4-3 win over Winnsboro to improve to 1-4 on the season Tuesday, June 13, at Harvey Eggleton Field.
Winnsboro outhit Lancaster 9-4, but Post 31 was able to score early and hold off the Bandits' rally.
Lancaster scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to go up early. Eli Sistare hit a two-run home run scoring Brody Sanders to give Post 31 the lead after one inning.
Both teams added runs in the third inning with Winnsboro scoring on a sacrifice fly in its half of the inning. In Lancaster’s half, Landon Peavy scored on a Brady Jackson fielder’s choice to put the score at 3-1.
Post 31 added its fourth run of the game in the fourth inning as Sanders drove in Connor Griffin on a sacrifice.
Winnsboro rallied in the sixth inning to score two runs, but Post 31 was able to hold the Bandits off without letting them tie the game.
Winnsboro had two singles to start the sixth inning and then loaded the bases on a walk. Another walk and a single by the Bandits put the score at 4-3, but a crucial double play came as a big relief for Lancaster, helping them to get out of the inning with the lead.
At the plate, Sistare went 2-4 with two RBIs and Sanders went 1-2 with an RBI.
On the mound, Sistare also got the win, pitching five innings and allowing six hits and three runs, while walking one and striking out three. Shane Stacks pitched two innings and allowed three hits without a run scoring, while walking two and striking out one.
The Lancaster seniors begin a three-game series with Fort Mill Post 43 next week.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.